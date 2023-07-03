Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

