China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.54 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
