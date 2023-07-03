China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CGA opened at $2.54 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

