Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,306,590. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $164.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
