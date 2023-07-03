Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.23 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

