CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.55. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.