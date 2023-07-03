CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

