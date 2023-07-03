Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
