Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.