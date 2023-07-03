ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

