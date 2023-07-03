Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

