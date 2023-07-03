Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -259.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

