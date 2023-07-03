Comparing GB Sciences (GBLX) and The Competition

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Free Report) is one of 387 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 765 1597 4214 39 2.53

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 114.51%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -10,516.93% -70.67% -19.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $116.10 million -$3.55 million 14.15

GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

