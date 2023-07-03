Comparing Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle N/A -14.69% -9.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secure Energy Services and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 10.07 Li-Cycle $13.40 million 73.10 -$53.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Secure Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secure Energy Services and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Li-Cycle 1 1 6 0 2.63

Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Secure Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Secure Energy Services is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Li-Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

