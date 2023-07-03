Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

