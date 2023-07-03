Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

