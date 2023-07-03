Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

