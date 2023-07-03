Contrasting Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $17.11 million 0.74 -$132.88 million ($0.21) -2.83 Udemy $629.10 million 2.50 -$153.88 million ($1.21) -8.87

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A Udemy -26.45% -45.38% -21.61%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kuke Music and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kuke Music has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuke Music and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Udemy has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Udemy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

