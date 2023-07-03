Contrasting Northway Financial (NWYF) & The Competition

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northway Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northway Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Northway Financial Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A 35.61 Northway Financial Competitors $444.65 billion $805.49 million 242.97

This table compares Northway Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northway Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Northway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northway Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northway Financial Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.28%. Given Northway Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Northway Financial peers beat Northway Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

