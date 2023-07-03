Contrasting Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Rent the Runway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 4.69 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $303.50 million 0.44 -$138.70 million ($1.95) -1.02

Analyst Recommendations

Rent the Runway has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -41.61% -649.61% -33.69%

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

