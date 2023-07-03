Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Copart were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.21 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

