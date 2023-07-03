Core Alternative Capital Sells 18,514 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 230,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.