Cormark Comments on Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,743,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,117,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,629,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

