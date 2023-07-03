Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

GLW opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

