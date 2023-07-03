Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

