CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Critical Contrast

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $1.20 million 3,692.61 -$650.17 million ($6.72) -8.35 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -2.73

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 6 9 0 2.50 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CRISPR Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $71.24, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -516.43% -26.64% -22.26% MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

