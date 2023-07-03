Critical Analysis: Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) versus YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY)

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Free Report) and Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. YIT Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get YIT Oyj alerts:

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and Aecon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aecon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YIT Oyj and Aecon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aecon Group has a consensus target price of $14.03, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than YIT Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Aecon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YIT Oyj and Aecon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 5.49 Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 24.63

YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aecon Group beats YIT Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YIT Oyj

(Free Report)

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms. The company also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, it undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies; and provides Workery+ working environments as a solution to the needs of companies for office premises, as well as maintenance services. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing sport and parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Aecon Group

(Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for YIT Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YIT Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.