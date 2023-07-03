Critical Contrast: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 28.53% 7.52% 3.32% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 0 2 2 1 2.80 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EPR Properties presently has a consensus price target of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

77.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.35 $176.23 million $2.23 20.99 Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

