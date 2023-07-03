Critical Contrast: Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) versus Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF)

Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Free Report) and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Defence Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tango Therapeutics $24.86 million 11.81 -$108.18 million ($1.26) -2.63

Defence Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tango Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Defence Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tango Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than Defence Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Defence Therapeutics and Tango Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tango Therapeutics -446.26% -42.34% -25.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Defence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics Inc. engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments. The company was formerly known as Accum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Defence Therapeutics Inc. in March 2020. Defence Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

