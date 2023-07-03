Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
