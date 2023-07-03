Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.