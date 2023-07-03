D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

