Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

