Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

