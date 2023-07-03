DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $100.47 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

