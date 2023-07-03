Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $878.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
