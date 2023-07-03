Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $878.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.