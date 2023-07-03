Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.