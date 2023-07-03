Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.54 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

