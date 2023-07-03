Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.98 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $16.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.37. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

FANG opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after acquiring an additional 610,894 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

