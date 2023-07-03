Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

