DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 503,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

