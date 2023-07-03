DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 503,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global
In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DMC Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.63.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
