Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Chevron by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

