Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

