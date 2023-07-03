Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

