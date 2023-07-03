E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 243,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 3,495,838 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

