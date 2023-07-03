Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.19 on Monday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.