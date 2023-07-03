Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.19 on Monday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.