Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Transactions at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

