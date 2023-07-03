Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -489.49% -15.49% -13.68%

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.23 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $541.91 million $3.26 million -8.65

Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 85 403 772 48 2.60

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 441.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

