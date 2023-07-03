Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -264.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

