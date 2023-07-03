Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -1.47.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.