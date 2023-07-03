Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR opened at $90.39 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

