Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.